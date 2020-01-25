Rita Bagniefski

Rita Bagniefski died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Hillview Healthcare Center. Rita was born in La Crosse Nov. 9, 1935, to Esther and Arlan Gates, and was a lifelong resident of La Crosse.

Rita excelled at all that she endeavored, including many academic achievements before graduating from La Crosse Central High School. Rita went on to become a devout and an accomplished homemaker, raising a family of seven children. While raising her family, Rita enjoyed several successful ventures including selling Avon products and doing bookkeeping for local businesses. Rita's most celebrated endeavor was becoming an adored fixture at the Circus Supper Club in La Crosse, where she served as the head waitress for over 20 years. Rita was especially proud of her tenure at the Circus Supper Club, serving her loyal clientele with distinguished service for many years. Rita also enjoyed many hobbies including card clubs, Yahtzee, crocheting, fishing, and canning fruits and vegetables. After retirement, Rita and her husband, Fred, enjoyed camping and fishing with their many friends at Goose Island. They also enjoyed spending summers together at their favorite camping destination, Echo Bay Resort in northern Wisconsin. Rita was blessed with a large family, and enjoyed spending time with her seven children, 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Rita was a proud and loving mother to her children, Jeffrey Bagniefski of La Crosse (Laurie), Jill Zakem of La Crosse (Kenny), Tim Bagniefski of Palm Harbor, Fla. (Kris), Teresa Whitaker of La Crosse (Jimmy), Brian Bagniefski of Baltimore, Md. (Julie), Brent Bagniefski of Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (Mark), and Lisa Bagniefski of Milwaukee. Rita was also blessed with loving grandchildren, Garrett Bagniefski, Troy Bagniefski, Brooke Dubrakva (Milan), Jenny Hund (Harrison), Anna Engfer (Grant), Nicole, Natalie and Cassie Bagniefski, Stacy Grace (Jon), Michelle Spottswood (William II), and Kelly Coles (Greg).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlan and Esther; her loving husband, Fred; daughter, Jill; brother, Wayne; and grandson, Troy.

The family will receive friends for a viewing and visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. South in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held beginning with a viewing at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 So. 13th St. Entombment will take place in the Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum in Woodlawn Cemetery. An online guest book is available at .

Upon completion of services, a remembrance of life will be hosted by the family at Piggy's Restaurant, 501 Front St. S., La Crosse.