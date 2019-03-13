Ricky Lee Wooden
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Ricky Lee Wooden

March 13, 2019

Ricky Lee Wooden Ricky Lee Wooden
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Ricky Lee Wooden, 60, peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his home in Anaheim.
He is survived by his daughters, Rikki and Danielle; his son, Uriah; his brothers, Randy, Joseph and Jeffery; and his beloved, Linda.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Eastside Christian Church, 3330 East Miraloma Ave., Anaheim, Calif., 92806. The viewing will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4. The burial will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, Calif., 92518.
Published on March 27, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Ricky
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 27, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.