Ricky Lee Wooden
March 13, 2019
Ricky Lee Wooden
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Ricky Lee Wooden, 60, peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his home in Anaheim.
He is survived by his daughters, Rikki and Danielle; his son, Uriah; his brothers, Randy, Joseph and Jeffery; and his beloved, Linda.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Eastside Christian Church, 3330 East Miraloma Ave., Anaheim, Calif., 92806. The viewing will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4. The burial will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, Calif., 92518.
Published on March 27, 2019
Events
