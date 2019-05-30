Rick T. Sime

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- On Thursday, May 30, 2019, Rick Trygve Sime passed away peacefully at his home in Caledonia, with his family by his side.

He was born at the La Crosse Hospital in La Crosse, June 4, 1946, to Christopher and Adeline (Rick) Sime. Rick grew up in Towerville, Wis., the perfect place for a boy to spend time outdoors hunting and fishing. He attended the country grade school in Towerville and later graduated from Gays Mills High School in Gays Mills, in 1964.

Immediately after high school, Rick started college at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and later transferred to the University of Wisconsin and graduated in 1969, with a bachelor of science-pharmacy degree. He was always humbly proud of his accomplishment.

In 1968, he married Jeanne M. Preston and was later divorced.

For several years after getting his Wisconsin and Minnesota pharmacy licenses, Rick worked as a relief pharmacist for stores in La Crosse, Onalaska, Sparta, Tomah, Viroqua, West Salem, Caledonia and Winona. In 1978, he purchased Renner Drug in Caledonia, Minn. His hard work and dedicated employees led to the success of his business, Caledonia Drugs, for 30 years. During those years, he hired and mentored several part time high school students. Faced with the challenges of the insurance industry, with a heavy heart, Rick sold out in 2008, to what was Witt Pharmacy and is currently Sterling Drug.

In 1980, Rick married Sherry Lea (Stenerson) Erlandson. After deciding their lives were not complete, they were blessed with a daughter, Nikki Lynn, born June 1, 1986, and a son, Drew Alan, born Nov. 29, 1988.

Rick's greatest joy was caring for and spending time with his family. His love of the outdoors had he and his family enjoying several years of boating on the Mississippi River, snowmobiling, deer hunting, fishing and Door County vacations. He could be a tough guy, but still be a best buddy, amazing dad and a sweetheart.

Rick is survived by his wife; daughter and son. Survivors also include a brother-in-law, Eli Crogan; father-in-law, Bill Stenerson; brother-in-law, Dean (Monica) Stenerson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Christopher Sime; and a sister, Karen Crogan.

A private memorial service is being held prior to a public invitation to Rick's Happy Hour from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, June 7, at the Four Seasons Community Center, Caledonia, Minn. In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family requests donations to your favorite charity or condolences and kind words of sympathy. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is caring for the family.

A special thank you to the Gundersen Health Systems Hospice staff. Your care for Rick and his family will always be remembered.

