February 05, 1947 - November 01, 2019

CHASEBURG -- Rick Johnson, 72, of Chaseburg died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Gundersen Health System La Crosse. He was born in Chicago, Ill., Feb. 5, 1947, to Erick and Gertrude (Anderson) Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1201 Avon St., La Crosse. Pastor David Leistekow will officiate. Friends may call on the family from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the church and again from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the church.
A complete obituary and a place to leave online condolences will be available soon at www.schumacher-kish.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used in Rick's memory.
Published on November 4, 2019
