Rick Dus
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Rick Dus

September 20, 2019

Rick Dus Rick Dus
ONALASKA -- Rick Dus, 70 years young, of Onalaska passed away at his home Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1215 Redwood St., Onalaska. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. Visitation will continue from noon Thursday until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. For a complete obituary and online guestbook please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
To send flowers to the family of Rick Dus, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 23, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Rick
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Visitation

Wednesday September 25, 2019

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services

907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, WI

Send flowers

Guaranteed delivery before Rick's Visitation begins

Visitation

Thursday September 26, 2019

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church

1215 Redwood Street, Onalaska, WI

Send flowers

Guaranteed delivery before Rick's Visitation begins

Funeral Service

Thursday September 26, 2019

1:00 PM

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church

1215 Redwood Street, Onalaska, WI

Send flowers

Guaranteed delivery before Rick's Funeral Service begins

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 23, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.