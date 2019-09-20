Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Rick Dus
September 20, 2019
ONALASKA -- Rick Dus, 70 years young, of Onalaska passed away at his home Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1215 Redwood St., Onalaska. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. Visitation will continue from noon Thursday until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. For a complete obituary and online guestbook please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Events
Visitation
Wednesday September 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, WI
Visitation
Thursday September 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
1215 Redwood Street, Onalaska, WI
Funeral Service
Thursday September 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
1215 Redwood Street, Onalaska, WI
