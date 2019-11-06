Richard Howard Wang
Richard Howard Wang

February 28, 1946 - November 06, 2019

BERLIN, Wis. -- Richard Howard Wang, 73, of Berlin passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 6, 2019, at ThedaCare Berlin.
"Dick" aka, Buck, Mushroom, Pretty Boy and Wangster, was born Feb. 28, 1946, in La Crosse, the son of Orville and Irene Wang. He met the love of his life and later married Monica Huebner May 31, 1975.
Dick was a great family man, his goal in life was to make sure the grandchildren remember him. Most will, but it will be up to his wife, Monica and his children, to keep Dick's story alive instead of letting his memory fade. He was a true friend and he had many. He always had a smile. Dick could strike up a conversation with anyone.
In his day, he loved to hunt and fish, he was competitive, a little bit of an instigator, but not certainly as good as his father or brother. There is so much to be said of Dick, there is not enough paper to print it on.
He leaves behind a family he loved unconditionally and that loved him deeply in return. His wife and best friend, Monica (Huebner) Wang; daughters, Bonnie (Tom) Nemetz, Christina (Craig) Marx, Jennifer Wang (Steve Del Marcelle); sisters, Sharon Woods, Judy (Tom) Dolby, Patricia (Bob) Kessler; brothers, Roger Wang, Thomas (Karen) Wang; sister-in-law, Ruth; grandchildren, Ryan Sweeney, Jenna Sweeney, Samantha (Kyle) Marx, Grace (Wyatt) Marx, Alex Marx, Wyatt Del Marcelle, Avalynn Del Marcelle; great- granddaughter, Adalyn Sweeney; nieces and nephews, Mike (Gin) Wang, Debbie Noe, Lisa Wang, Kevin (Kelley) Dohlby, Kelly (Scott) Korish, Karri (Jason) Muellenberg, Wade (Vickie) Woods, Todd (Shane) Woods, Chad Richardson, David (Kristin) Richardson, Phil (Nicole) Richardson; other relatives and many friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Howard Wang; brother-in-law, Jim Woods.
There will be a celebration of life form 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Berlin VFW Post # 2925, located at 420 N. Wisconsin St.
The family has requested casual dress, good stories and instead of a gift of flowers or money, your gift of attendance will be greatly appreciated.
For more information and to view a tribute video, please refer to wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com. Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home, 116. S. Adams Ave., Berlin, Wis., 54923, (920) 361-2050.
Published on November 9, 2019
