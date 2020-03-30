Richard Leo Wagner
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Richard Leo Wagner

March 30, 2020

Richard Leo Wagner Richard Leo Wagner
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Richard Leo Wagner, 66, of Caledonia passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on April 1, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Richard Leo Wagner, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Richard
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 01, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.