Richard Leo Wagner
March 30, 2020
Richard Leo Wagner
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Richard Leo Wagner, 66, of Caledonia passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
