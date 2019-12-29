Richard Steinmetz
Richard Steinmetz Richard 'Scotty' Steinmetz
Richard "Scotty" Steinmetz, 85, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Benedictine Manor in La Crosse, where he had resided since October 2019.
Scotty is survived by his son, Craig I. Steinmetz of La Crescent, Minn.; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse, with the Rev. Brian D. Konopa officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass, Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Court, Onalaska, Wis., 54650. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on December 31, 2019
Events

Visitation

Thursday January 02, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin

Visitation

Friday January 03, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Mary, Mother of the Church parish
2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, WI

Funeral Mass

Friday January 03, 2020
10:30 AM

Mary, Mother of the Church parish
2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, WI

