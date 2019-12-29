Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Richard Steinmetz
December 29, 2019
Richard "Scotty" Steinmetz, 85, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Benedictine Manor in La Crosse, where he had resided since October 2019.
Scotty is survived by his son, Craig I. Steinmetz of La Crescent, Minn.; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse, with the Rev. Brian D. Konopa officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass, Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Court, Onalaska, Wis., 54650. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Events
Visitation
Thursday January 02, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin
Visitation
Friday January 03, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mary, Mother of the Church parish
2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, WI
Funeral Mass
Friday January 03, 2020
10:30 AM
Mary, Mother of the Church parish
2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, WI
