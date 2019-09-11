Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Richard T. Severson
November 07, 1949 - September 11, 2019
Richard T. Severson
LAS VEGAS -- Richard T. Severson, passed away from cancer, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. He was born Nov. 7, 1949, to Tim and Agnes Severson. He grew up in La Crosse and graduated from Aquinas High School.
Richard is survived by two sisters, Kathleen Albrecht of Houston, Minn., and Dolores Smikla of La Crosse; one brother, Thomas, of La Crosse; and several nieces and nephews.
Private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
To send flowers to the family of Richard T. Severson, please visit Tribute Store.
LAS VEGAS -- Richard T. Severson, passed away from cancer, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. He was born Nov. 7, 1949, to Tim and Agnes Severson. He grew up in La Crosse and graduated from Aquinas High School.
Richard is survived by two sisters, Kathleen Albrecht of Houston, Minn., and Dolores Smikla of La Crosse; one brother, Thomas, of La Crosse; and several nieces and nephews.
Private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
To send flowers to the family of Richard T. Severson, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 16, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Richard
in memory of Richard
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 16, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.