Richard T. Severson
Richard T. Severson

November 07, 1949 - September 11, 2019

LAS VEGAS -- Richard T. Severson, passed away from cancer, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. He was born Nov. 7, 1949, to Tim and Agnes Severson. He grew up in La Crosse and graduated from Aquinas High School.
Richard is survived by two sisters, Kathleen Albrecht of Houston, Minn., and Dolores Smikla of La Crosse; one brother, Thomas, of La Crosse; and several nieces and nephews.
Private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published on September 16, 2019
