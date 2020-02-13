Richard Running
Richard Running

February 13, 2020

Richard Running Richard "Rick" Running
VIROQUA -- Richard "Rick" Running, 61, of Viroqua passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and a full obituary will be published once complete.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby is serving the family.
Published on February 14, 2020
