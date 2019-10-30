Follow story
Richard Revels
October 30, 2019
Richard Revels
With great sadness and regret, we send out this message to inform family and friends that we have lost a husband, brother, uncle and cousin.
Richard Revels passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, Oct. 30, 2019. With him were his devoted wife, Jo Anne, and their loving rescue dog, Buddy.
A memorial gathering will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Military honors will be held at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on November 1, 2019
Events
