Richard Panke
Richard Panke

February 07, 2019

Richard Panke Richard "Dick" A. Panke
MADISON, Wis. -- Richard "Dick" A. Panke, 81, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Dick loved life and enjoyed yard work and sports and was very proud of his military service. He was a long-time employee of UW system and retired as a mechanical engineer.
Dick is survived by his wife of 57 years, Diane; daughters, Cindy DeGonda and Kelly Panke; his grandson, Owen; sister, Sue (Jim) Petrie; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, John; son-in-law, Greg DeGonda; and parents, Gladys and Albert.
A Christian Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Living Water Church, 3075 Prospect Dr., Sun Prairie, Wis. with military rites. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.
A special thank you to Agrace Hospicecare for their compassionate care.
Published on March 30, 2019
