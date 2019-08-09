Richard "Dick" V. Nestingen

COON VALLEY -- Richard "Dick" V. Nestingen, 86, of Coon Valley passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. He was born Jan. 30, 1933, in Coon Valley, to Julian and Gina Nestingen. After he graduated from Westby High School and Madison Short Course, he served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed at Norplex for over 40 years and he owned a farm where his children "did all the work!" Dick was active in the Coon Valley Legion, the Coon Valley Conservation Club and a lifelong member of Coon Valley Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the Coon Valley Lions and was a past District Governor. On Sept. 19, 1953, Dick married Geri Kish. Together they had six children, Jeff, Jed, Renee (Greg) Olson, Rhonda (Michael) Stach, Steven (Lori) and Eric. He was especially proud that he and Geri volunteered to travel to Mexico and Honduras, with the Lion's Club to provide glasses to the unfortunate. He also had the privilege of going on the Freedom Honor Flight in 2016, with his son, Eric.

Besides his wife and children, he is survived by 13 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church, with Pastor Julie Wollman officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Coon Valley American Legion Post #116. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday Aug. 15, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and an hour before the service Friday at the church.

Condolences may be given at . Memorials may be given to Wisconsin Lions Camp at Rosholt, Wis., the Coon Valley Legion, or an organization of donor's choice. Dick's family would like to thank Vernon Manor for the excellent care he received.