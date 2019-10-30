Richard Moldenhauer
Richard Moldenhauer

October 30, 2019

BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Richard I. Moldenhauer, 90, of Black River Falls died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Atrium Post-Acute Care in Black River Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Black River Falls United Methodist Church, 100 N. 4th St., with Pastor Wendell Williams officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Black River Falls.
Buswell Funeral Home, Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on October 31, 2019
Events

Visitation

Monday November 04, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Black River Falls United Methodist Church
100 N. 4th Street, Black River Falls, WI, United States

Service

Monday November 04, 2019
11:00 AM

Black River Falls United Methodist Church
100 N. 4th Street, Black River Falls, WI, United States

Guestbook

Julia Powers
Oct 31, 2019
My deepest sympathies to the family of Richard. I remember my father always talking about him and their adventures.
So sorry for your loss.