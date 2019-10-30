Follow story
Richard Moldenhauer
October 30, 2019
Richard I. Moldenhauer
BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Richard I. Moldenhauer, 90, of Black River Falls died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Atrium Post-Acute Care in Black River Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Black River Falls United Methodist Church, 100 N. 4th St., with Pastor Wendell Williams officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Black River Falls.
Buswell Funeral Home, Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on October 31, 2019
Visitation
Monday November 04, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Black River Falls United Methodist Church
100 N. 4th Street, Black River Falls, WI, United States
Service
Monday November 04, 2019
11:00 AM
Black River Falls United Methodist Church
100 N. 4th Street, Black River Falls, WI, United States
Oct 31, 2019
My deepest sympathies to the family of Richard. I remember my father always talking about him and their adventures.
So sorry for your loss.
So sorry for your loss.