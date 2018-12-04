Richard Myles McCurdy

Sept. 5, 1932-Dec. 4, 2018

MESQUITE, Nev. -- Richard M. McCurdy, 86, passed away Dec. 4, 2018, at his home in Mesquite, surrounded by family.

Please join us at Onalaska Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, for his burial and his celebration of life to follow from noon to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 336, 731 Sand Lake Road.

He was born to Myles and Leona McCurdy. He married Carol Clott Nov. 3, 1956, and was married 41 years until her death. He served his country in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Floyd B. Parks as an E3, FN during the Korean War. He and Carol opened Mac's Sport Shop in 1961. He loved to fish, hunt, golf, gamble and watch NASCAR. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and owner. In 1992, he moved to Overton and then to Mesquite. He loved his trips to the East Coast to watch his grandchildren play sports.

He is survived by his children, Tim McCurdy (Tara Farr) of Fairfax, Va., and Coleen (Dan) Wilhere of Langhorne, Pa.; grandchildren who called him Papa and Papa Mac are, Kelsey Lynch (Dennis) of Las Vegas, Ryan Wilhere, U.S. Navy, TJ McCurdy (Jessica), Kimmie and Kaitlyn McCurdy, Brad, Brett, Brody Farr of Fairfax; his brother, Warren (Susan) of La Crosse. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol McCurdy; brothers, Robert McCurdy (Janet), Stanley McCurdy (Jean); and parents, Myles and Leona McCurdy.