Richard J. Massey
Richard J. Massey

April 21, 2019

SPARTA -- Richard "Dick" J. Massey, 72, of Sparta died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sparta. Burial will be held at a later time in the church cemetery. Military honors will be held at 1 p.m. at the Cotter Pin in Leon. Family and friends are invited to call from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, and from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.
Published on April 23, 2019
