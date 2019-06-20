Richard DeVoe Low
Richard DeVoe Low

March 12, 1923 - June 20, 2019

Richard DeVoe Low, 96, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Homestead of Anoka, Minn. Dick was born March 12, 1923, in La Crosse, the son of Roy S. and Opal Stoops Low.
Dick married Elise Perkins Aug 23, 1947. After Elise passed, Dick married Jane Skogen, May 31, 1979.
Survivors include children, Patti Low of Oakdale, Minn., and Jerry (Susan Hanson) Low of Maple Grove, Minn.; grandchildren, Luke Weimer, Sara and Brianna Low, Nick (Erin Ottinger) Low; great-grandchildren, Greyson and Laura.
Dr. Low was preceded in death by his wife, Elise Perkins Low, 1977; his parents, Opal Low, 1977 and Roy Low, 1983; his sister, Ruby Zein, 1993; his son, Dr. Robert Low, 2007; and his second wife, Jane Skogen Low, 2004.
A celebration of life for Dick will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the American Legion, 260 4th Ave SE, Osseo, Minn.
For more details about Richard, please visit dickinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on August 31, 2019
