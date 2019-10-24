Follow story
Richard Larkin
October 24, 2019
Richard "Rich" J. Larkin
Richard "Rich" J. Larkin, 85, of La Crosse died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Benedictine Manor, La Crosse.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with Entombment to be held in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. So., La Crosse, with a Rosary to be held at 5 p.m. Family and friends may also visit from 9:30 a.m.Tuesday until the time of Mass in Mary, Mother of the Church Parish.
Memorials are preferred and may be made to Mary, Mother of the Church Building Fund or the Aquinas Booster Club.
Rich Larkin family please accept my condolences. Greg