Richard "Dick" J. Krause, 87, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 10, 1932, in La Crosse, to Alfred and Marquerite (Kriese). He attended La Crosse Aquinas High School before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. Dick married Shirley Nelson in 1951. They later divorced. He then was united in marriage to Judy Rheineck in 1972. Dick was a man that had a smile for everyone; as a father his children were blessed beyond measure. He worked hard as a truck driver for most of his career, and lived his retirement years to the fullest. Dick was a Lifetime member of the Roy Vingers American Legion Post 52 of La Crosse; including being a member on their honor squad for many of those years. Dick had various interests including his love for gardening and keeping a beautiful yard of flowers, golfing, bowling, shooting pool, or playing cards. Most importantly, he held a deep love for his family and was a best friend to many of us.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Laureen (Tom) Phillips, Penny (Kenny Hanville) Curnutte and Sara (Scott Sherer) Dawson; sons, Rick Krause and Ron "Gopper" (Kelly) Krause; grandchildren, Benjamin Phillips, Bobbi (Rusty) Cragin, and Megan and Kaitlyn Dawson; four great-grandchildren, two sisters, Jackie McClintock and Judy (Geno) Mitby; and two brothers, Gary (Dian) and John(Joyce) Krause. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald "Tutz," Alfred "Bud," and Tom Krause; sister, JoAnn Young; a special son-in-law, Ken Dawson; and a dear nephew, Daniel Mitby.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Full military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 52 following the services. A luncheon and celebration of Dick's life will follow at the American Legion Post 52 in La Crosse. Memorials may be directed to Roy Vingers American Legion Post 52 or the Daniel Mitby Diabetes Fund.

