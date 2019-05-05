Richard K. Knueppel
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Richard K. Knueppel

May 05, 2019

Richard K. Knueppel Richard K. Knueppel
Richard K. Knueppel, 81, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Sunday, May 5, 2019, in his home surrounded by family. Private family services were held. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on May 6, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Richard
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 06, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.