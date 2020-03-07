Richard J. Jurowski
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Richard J. Jurowski

March 07, 2020

Richard J. Jurowski Richard J. Jurowski
WHITEHALL -- Richard J. Jurowski, 90, of Whitehall died Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Grand View Care Center in Blair.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery both, in Independence. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall, where a Christian prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Friends may also call one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church. The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.
Published on March 9, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Richard J. Jurowski, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Richard
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Visitation

Wednesday March 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Jack Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Whitehall
35890 So. Abrams St, Whitehall, WI

Order flowers for Richard's Visitation

Guaranteed delivery before Richard's Visitation begins.

Prayer Service

Wednesday March 11, 2020
7:00 PM

Jack Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Whitehall
35890 So. Abrams St, Whitehall, WI

Order flowers for Richard's Prayer Service

Guaranteed delivery before Richard's Prayer Service begins.

Visitation

Thursday March 12, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
36028 Osseo Road, Independence, WI

Order flowers for Richard's Visitation

Guaranteed delivery before Richard's Visitation begins.

Mass of Christian Burial

Thursday March 12, 2020
10:30 AM

SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
36028 Osseo Road, Independence, WI

Order flowers for Richard's Mass of Christian Burial

Guaranteed delivery before Richard's Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 09, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.