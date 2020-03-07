Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Richard J. Jurowski
March 07, 2020
WHITEHALL -- Richard J. Jurowski, 90, of Whitehall died Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Grand View Care Center in Blair.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery both, in Independence. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall, where a Christian prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Friends may also call one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church. The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.
Events
Visitation
Wednesday March 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jack Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Whitehall
35890 So. Abrams St, Whitehall, WI
Prayer Service
Wednesday March 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Jack Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Whitehall
35890 So. Abrams St, Whitehall, WI
Visitation
Thursday March 12, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
36028 Osseo Road, Independence, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday March 12, 2020
10:30 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
36028 Osseo Road, Independence, WI
