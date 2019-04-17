Follow story
Richard Hohmann
April 17, 2019
Richard R. Hohmann
ONALASKA -- Richard R. Hohmann, 66, of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in his home. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25 at the Coulee Region Cremation Group in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A full obituary may be found and online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on April 20, 2019
