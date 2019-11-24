Richard Franklin Herken
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Richard Franklin Herken

November 24, 2019

Richard Franklin Herken Richard Franklin Herken
LA FARGE -- Richard Franklin Herken, 79, of La Farge died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Mary's Annunciation Catholic Church, 400 Congress St. and Broadway. Father's Charles Richmond of St. Mary's and Father Daniel Parr of Holmen, will con-celebrate the Mass. Burial at Bear Creek Cemetery in La Farge will follow a reception at the church. Friends may call during visitations from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday evening, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home, 203 N. State St., La Farge, and one hour from 10 to 11 a.m. before Mass at St. Mary's Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 203 N. State St. in La Farge. is serving the family. (608) 625-4244.
Published on November 26, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Richard Franklin Herken, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Richard
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 26, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.