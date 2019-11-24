Follow story
Richard Franklin Herken
November 24, 2019
Richard Franklin Herken
LA FARGE -- Richard Franklin Herken, 79, of La Farge died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Mary's Annunciation Catholic Church, 400 Congress St. and Broadway. Father's Charles Richmond of St. Mary's and Father Daniel Parr of Holmen, will con-celebrate the Mass. Burial at Bear Creek Cemetery in La Farge will follow a reception at the church. Friends may call during visitations from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday evening, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home, 203 N. State St., La Farge, and one hour from 10 to 11 a.m. before Mass at St. Mary's Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 203 N. State St. in La Farge. is serving the family. (608) 625-4244.
