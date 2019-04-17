Richard "Dick" E. Hepfel

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Richard "Dick" E. Hepfel, 88, of La Crescent passed away Wednesday April 17, 2019, at the Bethany-Riverside Nursing Facility in La Crosse. He was born Dec. 8, 1930, in Hibbing, Minn., to John and Grace (Belschner) Hepfel and was baptized Dec. 23, 1930. Dick graduated from Hibbing High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1951 until his discharge in 1953. On Dec. 27, 1957, he married Joan Lee in Hibbing and she preceded him in death Dec. 12, 1986.

In 1966 the family moved to La Crescent where Dick worked as a renal dialysis technician for Gundersen-Lutheran Hospital for 15 years. He later worked for the La Crescent High School in building maintenance and retired in 2000 as a building engineer for the La Crosse Post Office. On May 16, 1987, Dick married Eunice Bjorge at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

Dick was an avid woodworker, building and refinishing furniture. He loved stamp collecting and was a wicked cribbage player. He and Eunice enjoyed attending classic car shows and camping. Most of all Dick was a devoted family man who dearly loved spending time with his entire family.

Dick was a man who had a strong faith in God as his savior and his sure belief in the resurrection and the life everlasting.

In addition to his wife, Eunice; Dick is survived by five children, Cheryl (Charlie) Schaul, Jr. of Salt Lake City, Utah, Lorna (Tim) Gorny of Brainerd, Minn., Susan (Tom) Jandt of West Salem, Kevin (Erin) Bjorge of Prior Lake, Minn., and Keith (Jackie) Bjorge of Chicago, Ill.; 20 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and special friends, Nan and Mark Anderson and their son, Bryan; along with Holly Williams. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan; a son, Kalen Bjorge and his parents.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, April 22, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 21 N. Hill St., La Crescent. Pastor Mike Woods will officiate. Military honors will be provided by La Crescent American Legion Post 595 immediately following the services. Private family burial will take place in Highland Prairie Lutheran Cemetery, Peterson, Minn. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. Monday until the time of services. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family.