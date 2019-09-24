Follow story
Richard Hauser
August 21, 1935 - September 24, 2019
Richard F. Hauser
Richard F. Hauser of Onalaska passed into the eternal care of our Lord surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Rich was born in La Crosse Aug. 21,1935, to Milton and Verna Hauser and graduated from Logan High School. He met the love of his life, Mary Johnson, at the roller rink in West Salem, they celebrated 62 years of marriage in June. They were blessed with 5 children; Sandra (Dennis) Aukes, Teresa (Edward) Becker, Mark Hauser, Scott (Connie) Hauser and Amanda (Lance) Jurgensen. He adored his 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Rich began his career in the meat business at Freddie's Market, moved to Farley's Quality Sausage then became a founding partner in Kenrich Foods. After retiring from Kenrich he started Accu-Rite Home Inspection. Rich's family would like to thank their friend and Pastor, Scott Skogen and the doctors and nurses at Gundersen Health System for their care and support. Per Rich's wishes, the family will be holding a private service. Condolences may be shared Coulee Region Cremation.
Published on September 27, 2019
