Richard S. Gray
March 17, 2020

Richard S. Gray Richard S. Gray Jr.
DOUSMAN, Wis./HOLMEN -- Richard S. Gray Jr., 72 of Dousman, formerly of Holmen passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Masonic Center for Health & Rehab in Dousman. A memorial service with military honors will be held later this summer. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For a complete obituary or online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on March 21, 2020
