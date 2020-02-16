Richard Lee Glick
February 16, 2020

LA FARGE -- Richard Lee Glick, 77, of La Farge died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
Funeral services for Richard will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Free Methodist Church, 214 S. Cherry St., in La Farge. Pastor Mark Philips will officiate, with burial following the service at Bear Creek Cemetery. Friends may call on the family during visitations from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday evening Feb. 21 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning before the service, both at the church.
On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 203 N. State St., in La Farge is serving the family. (608) 625-4244.
Published on February 18, 2020
