Richard R. Geiwitz
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Richard R. Geiwitz

September 26, 2019

Richard R. Geiwitz Richard 'Dick' R. Geiwitz
Richard "Dick" R. Geiwitz, 88, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Bethany Free Church, 3936 County Road B, La Crosse, with visitation being held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Bethany Missions or Gideon's. A full obituary may be seen at www.couleecremation.com.
To send flowers to the family of Richard R. Geiwitz, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 28, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Richard
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 28, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.