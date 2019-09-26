Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Richard R. Geiwitz
September 26, 2019
Richard 'Dick' R. Geiwitz
Richard "Dick" R. Geiwitz, 88, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Bethany Free Church, 3936 County Road B, La Crosse, with visitation being held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Bethany Missions or Gideon's. A full obituary may be seen at www.couleecremation.com.
To send flowers to the family of Richard R. Geiwitz, please visit Tribute Store.
Richard "Dick" R. Geiwitz, 88, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Bethany Free Church, 3936 County Road B, La Crosse, with visitation being held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Bethany Missions or Gideon's. A full obituary may be seen at www.couleecremation.com.
To send flowers to the family of Richard R. Geiwitz, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 28, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Richard
in memory of Richard
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 28, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.