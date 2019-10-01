Richard Otto Fries
ONALASKA -- Richard Otto Fries, 88, of Onalaska passed away at the Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Private family services will be held. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Please visit www.schumacher-kish.com for a complete obituary and online guestbook.
Published on October 5, 2019
