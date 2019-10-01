Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Richard Otto Fries
October 01, 2019
Richard Otto Fries
ONALASKA -- Richard Otto Fries, 88, of Onalaska passed away at the Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Private family services will be held. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Please visit www.schumacher-kish.com for a complete obituary and online guestbook.
To send flowers to the family of Richard Otto Fries, please visit Tribute Store.
ONALASKA -- Richard Otto Fries, 88, of Onalaska passed away at the Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Private family services will be held. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Please visit www.schumacher-kish.com for a complete obituary and online guestbook.
To send flowers to the family of Richard Otto Fries, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 5, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Richard
in memory of Richard
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 05, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.