HOLMEN -- Richard S. Fonstad, 89, of Holmen passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, after battling numerous health issues for years. He was born to Franklin and Olga Fonstad April 17, 1929.

Rich worked on his family farm before working at the Holmen Creamery and then enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After leaving the Army, he returned to the Holmen Creamery and became a master butter maker. Rich drove tank trucks for two milk haulers on weekends, was a 25 year member of the Holmen Volunteer Fire Department and was a police officer in Holmen for many years.

Rich went on to work as a bus driver, custodian and eventually the director of grounds and maintenance for the Holmen School District. He was also active in the Holmen Lutheran Church and American Legion.

Rich was married to Janet Fonstad for over 60 years and they raised two sons, Steve of Holmen and Ron of Murrieta, Calif.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Alvin; and sister, Lois Johnson. He is survived by his sons; two daughters-in-law, Cathy (Steve) and Linda (Ron); two granddaughters and their spouses, Nicole Padgett (Michael) and Megan Lentner (Louis); two stepgrandsons and their spouses, Philip Ruce (Mary) and Charles Ruce (Heather); three great-grandchildren, Evan, Gabriella and Zoie Padgett; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Evelyn and Magnolia Ruce; his sister, Alice Johnson of Milwaukee; brother, Roy of Holmen; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends that he has made during his 89 years, also survive him.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris St. Pastor Matt Toso will officiate and burial will be in Lewis Valley Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church and again from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holmen Lutheran Church, Holmen American Legion or the Holmen Fire Department.

