Richard J. Fladhammer
March 11, 1940 - December 01, 2019
Richard J. Fladhammer, 79, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Gerald Champion Medical Center in Alamogordo, N.M. Richard was born March 11, 1940, in Viroqua, to Devern and Lena (Wallace) Fladhammer. He served two years in the U.S. Army, stationed at Colorado Springs, Colo.
Survivors include two sons, James A. (Shirley) Fladhammer of Richland Center, Wis., and Michael D. (Danyel) Fladhammer of Alamogordo, N.M.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors also include two brothers and three sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Richard S. Fladhammer, who passed Nov. 26, 2009.
Memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1212 Washington Ave., Alamogordo, N.M., with Pastor Mike officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be addressed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
A celebration of Richard's life and internment will be held in the spring in De Soto.
Published on December 3, 2019
Events
