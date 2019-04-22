Richard Felt
Richard Felt

April 03, 1955 - April 22, 2019

Richard Felt Richard "Rick" Felt
Richard "Rick" Felt, 64, died in Viroqua, Monday, April 22, 2019. He was born April 3, 1955.
Rick was a kind and caring soul. He never met a dog he didn't love, and they loved him back. He was a talented carpenter, and built everything from homes to miniature rocking horses. He also designed and installed beautiful patio/garden brickwork. He was in his element sitting around a big campfire.
He is survived by his beloved daughter, Megan Felt, and her partner, Rob Peyton; his brother, Ron; and his longtime friend, Deb Liebakken. He was preceded in death by his parents; and older brother.
No service will be held, per Rick's request.
Published on April 27, 2019
