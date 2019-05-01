Richard Dittman
Richard Dittman

May 01, 2019

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Richard Dittman, 74, of Caledonia died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Mayo Health Systems, La Crosse.
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at McCormick Funeral Home, 205 E. Main, Caledonia. Fr. Stephen Abaukaka will officiate. Visitation will follow the service until noon at the funeral home.
Online condolences and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on May 2, 2019
