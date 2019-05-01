Follow story
Richard Dittman
May 01, 2019
Richard Dittman
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Richard Dittman, 74, of Caledonia died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Mayo Health Systems, La Crosse.
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at McCormick Funeral Home, 205 E. Main, Caledonia. Fr. Stephen Abaukaka will officiate. Visitation will follow the service until noon at the funeral home.
Online condolences and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
