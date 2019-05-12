Follow story
Richard Campbell
May 12, 2019
Richard Allen Campbell
Richard Allen Campbell, 67, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minn. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in Ettrick Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the funeral home. For a full obituary and online guestbook please go to www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.
Published on May 13, 2019
