ONALASKA -- Rhonda C. Amundsen, 66, of Onalaska away at Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse campus Sunday, March 17, 2019. Respecting her wishes, services will be private. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family.
Published on March 18, 2019
