Rheinold L. Lange
March 30, 2020

Rheinold "Peter" L. Lange
Rheinold "Peter" L. Lange, 66, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at his home Monday, March 30, 2020, following a three year battle with liver cancer.
A private burial will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Thursday, April 2, with a celebration of life to be planned for a later date.
Published on March 31, 2020
