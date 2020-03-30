Follow story
Rheinold L. Lange
March 30, 2020
Rheinold 'Peter' L. Lange
Rheinold "Peter" L. Lange, 66, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at his home Monday, March 30, 2020, following a three year battle with liver cancer.
A private burial will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Thursday, April 2, with a celebration of life to be planned for a later date.
A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on March 31, 2020
