Rhea Ann Griffel
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Rhea Ann Griffel

August 05, 1937 - April 26, 2019

Rhea Ann Griffel Rhea Ann Griffel
Rhea Ann Griffel, 81, of La Crosse died Friday, April 26, 2019, in Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. She was born in La Crosse, Aug. 5, 1937.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today, April 30, in English Lutheran Church, 1509 King St., La Crosse. The Rev. Mark Solyst will officiate with burial to in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to the time of services today in the church. The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on April 29, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Rhea
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 29, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.