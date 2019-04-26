Follow story
Rhea Ann Griffel
August 05, 1937 - April 26, 2019
Rhea Ann Griffel
Rhea Ann Griffel, 81, of La Crosse died Friday, April 26, 2019, in Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. She was born in La Crosse, Aug. 5, 1937.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today, April 30, in English Lutheran Church, 1509 King St., La Crosse. The Rev. Mark Solyst will officiate with burial to in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to the time of services today in the church. The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on April 29, 2019
in memory of Rhea
in memory of Rhea
