Rhea Ann Griffel

Rhea Ann Griffel, 81, of La Crosse died Friday, April 26, 2019, in Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.

She was born in La Crosse, April 5, 1937, to Donald and Leone (Hinitzke) Mc Killip. She married Terry Griffel Sept. 19, 1957, in English Lutheran Church, La Crosse.

Rhea was a very loving person to all who knew her. She was the first woman to be a head teller at the Batavian Bank in La Crosse and later became the senior vice president at US Bank and retired in 1994. Rhea was also known as "Sparkles" for the Coulee Clown Club, as she was a member for many years. She enjoyed Bible study at English Lutheran Church for the past 19 years. She also loved animals.

She is survived by her husband, Terry of La Crosse; and many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Cathy Overson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, in English Lutheran Church, 1509 King St., La Crosse. The Rev. Mark Solyst will officiate with burial to be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may call form 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday in the church.

The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at .