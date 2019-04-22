Rhea Victoria Axelsen
Rhea Victoria Axelsen

May 01, 1943 - April 22, 2019

ROCKLAND -- Rhea "Vicki" Victoria Axelsen, 75, of Rockland died Monday, April 22, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta.
She was born May 1, 1943, to Benjamin and Eileen (Beron) Jones. Vicki graduated from Bangor High School in 1961. On March 30, 1963, she married David Axelsen. Vicki enjoyed raising and training horses and was an over-the-road truck driver for more than 14 years.
Vicki is survived by her husband, David; two sons, Michael (Shari) Axelsen and Brian Axelsen; two grandsons, Lance and Dylan Axelsen; one brother, Larry Jones; brothers-in-law, Darryl (Margie) Axelsen, Donald (Kathy) Axelsen and Kenneth (Mary) Axelsen; foster uncle, Clyde Brown; and foster aunt, Sally Teidt.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents, Paul and Ida Beron and David and Hilma Jones; uncles, Kenneth (Jeri) Beron, Jim (Charlene) Beron, Leslie (Eva Mae) Jones, Willard (Joan) Jones and Harland Jones; and aunt, Marie Dunaway.
A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy. 162 and Hattan St., Bangor. A private burial will be held at a later date. This obituary may also be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on April 23, 2019
