The Reverend A. Joseph Follmar

MANHATTAN, Ill. -- The Reverend A. Joseph Follmar, 87, of Manhattan, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, while he was sleeping at his sister, Rosie's home. Born in Long Island, N.Y., he was the son of the late Ambrose and Dorothy (Heinrichs) Follmar. He was educated at Holy Cross Seminary High School and one of the original members of the first Holy Cross Seminary High School class in 1947.

Father Joe undertook his high school, collegiate, and philosophical courses at Holy Cross Seminary and did his theological training at St. Francis Seminary, Milwaukee. Father Joe did further studies at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. Later while on sabbatical, he studied at Oxford and traveled his beloved Scotland. Fr. Joe served as a parish priest for over 50 years, in the Diocese of La Crosse, before retiring from St. Mary's Church in Greenwood, Wis., and Holy Family Church in Willard, Wis., and moving to Manhattan, to be near his sister and family. He continued to serve as a priest in the Diocese of Joliet, Ill., until his death.

For Fr. Joe a walk with one of his beloved collies on an abandoned railroad in southwestern Wisconsin began a lifetime of interest in railroad history. He went on to help establish the Chicago & Northwestern Historical Society and authored numerous articles and books. While serving at St. James Parish in La Crosse, Fr. Joe spent a number of years at the Church Tribunal Office, helping men and women obtain annulments. He was pastoral at heart and advocated for orphans and children in poor home environments. This compassion extended to the abused and those of humble circumstances.

The Rev. Joseph Follmar was predeceased in death by his sister, Sister MaryAnn Follmar of Pawtucket, R.I.

He is survived by his youngest sister, Rose Jurgens, of New Lenox, Ill.; nephew, Kurt Jurgens, of New Lenox and his wife, Laura and their children, Moriah, Kiah, Nadia, Olivia, Aiden and Luci; nephew, Erik Jurgens, of New Lenox and his wife, Amy and their children, Alexandra, Molly, Theodore and Elizabeth; and niece, Kari Ropers of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and her husband, Mike.

Visitation was held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in La Crosse. Interment will be in Catholic Cemetery of La Crosse in La Crosse.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the Rev. Joseph's name to: Mid-Continent Railway Museum, P.O. Box 358, E8948 Museum Road, North Freedom, WI 53951, 608-522-4261. All other condolences or Masses please send to the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to: Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St. (Rt. 52), Manhattan, IL., 60442, (815) 478-3321. .