Reva Ulrich
April 19, 2019

Reva Ulrich (Hatch)
Reva Ulrich (Hatch), 91, died April 19, 2019. Born and raised in Edgewood, Iowa, she met and married John Ulrich in Iowa City, Iowa, where both attended university. With their four children, they lived in Pittsburgh and DeKalb, Ill., where John taught. Together, they had seven grandchildren. In retirement, Reva and John lived in Cable, Wis., Strawberry Point, Iowa, and La Crosse. In her last years, Reva lived in Indiana. She was preceded in death by her husband and her oldest son. At her request, there will be no services.
Published on May 11, 2019
