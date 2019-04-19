Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Reva Ulrich
April 19, 2019
Reva Ulrich (Hatch)
Reva Ulrich (Hatch), 91, died April 19, 2019. Born and raised in Edgewood, Iowa, she met and married John Ulrich in Iowa City, Iowa, where both attended university. With their four children, they lived in Pittsburgh and DeKalb, Ill., where John taught. Together, they had seven grandchildren. In retirement, Reva and John lived in Cable, Wis., Strawberry Point, Iowa, and La Crosse. In her last years, Reva lived in Indiana. She was preceded in death by her husband and her oldest son. At her request, there will be no services.
Reva Ulrich (Hatch), 91, died April 19, 2019. Born and raised in Edgewood, Iowa, she met and married John Ulrich in Iowa City, Iowa, where both attended university. With their four children, they lived in Pittsburgh and DeKalb, Ill., where John taught. Together, they had seven grandchildren. In retirement, Reva and John lived in Cable, Wis., Strawberry Point, Iowa, and La Crosse. In her last years, Reva lived in Indiana. She was preceded in death by her husband and her oldest son. At her request, there will be no services.
Published on May 11, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Reva
in memory of Reva
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 11, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.