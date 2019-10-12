Follow story
Rev. Oscar Trygve Holter
October 12, 2019
The Rev. Oscar Trygve Holter
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla./HOLMEN -- The Rev. Oscar Trygve Holter, 87, formerly of Holmen passed away at his home in Boynton Beach, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., Onalaska. Pastor William Bader will officiate. Burial will take place in Lewis Valley Lutheran Cemetery in rural Holmen. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska and from noon until the time of service Monday at the church. The complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com. To send flowers to the family of Rev. Oscar Trygve Holter, please visit Tribute Store.
sorry to hear of trygve death.I have great memories of going to the beurger king in holmen for lunch with trygve and stan and rose Holter and joyce and cliff and lloyd and marcie anderson..we had a good time visiting and having lunch together.