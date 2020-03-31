Retired Major Robert N. Miner, USAF

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Retired Major Robert N. Miner, USAF, a resident of Colorado Springs since 1976 and formerly of La Crosse died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home in Colorado Springs. Bob was a Vietnam and 20 year Air Force Civil Engineering veteran, spending half his career dealing with Arctic engineering issues in Greenland, Alaska and the Distant Early Warning (DEW) line.

He was born May 15, 1936, in La Crosse to the late Robert G. Miner and Edith E. (Warner) Miner. He graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, in 1958, and married Sara Ann Bradford in La Crosse, in July 1959. He received a masters in engineering management from the University of Alaska, Anchorage, Alaska, in 1971.

Upon retirement he began a second career with Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, as their mechanical code official, addressing plumbing and mechanical code issues locally, as well as serving on, and ultimately chairing, the national committee that developed the new International mechanical code. He was a registered professional engineer in Washington, Alaska and Colorado and was active in several local professional groups.

Bob was a life-long sailor and hiker and was actively involved with the former Colorado Springs Civic Theater, serving as its president for two terms. He volunteered at the local Nature Conservancy preserve at Aiken Canyon, Citizens Project and served on several School District 11 committees. In recent years, he and Sara traveled extensively, visiting the Galapagos Islands, England, Costa Rica, circumnavigating Great Britain, visiting Russia and the Baltic ports. They made several trips to Germany, to visit their son.

He is survived by his wife, Sara Ann; and four children, Robert David and his daughter, Eliza of Colorado Springs, Dr. Susan Lynn Barden and her husband, Michael of Denver, Wendy Lee of Denver, Christopher Kai and his wife, Robin and daughter, Caitlyn also of Denver.

Bob has requested that no formal service be scheduled, a private family celebration of his life will be held in the future.