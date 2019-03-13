Regan Lance Howe

TOMAH -- Regan Lance Howe, 69, of Tomah passed away peacefully Thursday, March 13, 2019, at Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Tomah. He was born June 17, 1949, to Abner Lynn and Rose Marie (Jones) Howe in La Crosse. As a young man, in 1969, Regan enlisted into the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country. After his discharge from the Navy, he attended classes at WWTC in woodworking and carpentry. Throughout his lifetime, Regan worked for the Corp of Engineers, as a mechanic for the Navy, an assembler for the Chrysler Corporation in Belvidere, Ill, painted houses with his father at Ft. McCoy and even though it was physically challenging, he chopped wood for the family, which he would always say "it keeps me healthy."

Regan had a kind and gentle spirit, he loved children and adored his many nieces and nephews. Regan was very proud of his military service and cherished the relationships he made along the way and with his fellow veterans at the Tomah VA Medical Center. Being an avid outdoorsman, Regan's favorite moments were found in nature; fishing, hunting, camping, and travelling always brought him joy and contentment. As a gifted story teller, he was able to draw a person into a story of his latest adventure and his quick witty sense of humor offered a lightheartedness when times were rough. He was a loving brother, uncle, great uncle, and comrade who will be sadly missed by those that loved him.

He is survived by his siblings, Leon Howe, Teresa (Jimmy) Luther, Jeanette Bjorge, Malvin Howe, Shelia (Terry) Slack, William Howe, Frank Howe, Judy (significant other Allan Smith) Howe, Ken Howe, and Christina Howe, 16 nieces and nephews, 21 great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Gregory Allen; a brother, Stanley Howe; his grandparents, and many other relatives.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a visitation prior to service starting at 1 p.m. Pastor Travis Cox will officiate. Burial will be in the Greenmound Cemetery, Holmen, with military honors. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, March 18, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah.