Reddiece A. Semb
January 05, 1928 - March 06, 2019

Reddiece A. Semb
Reddiece A. Semb, 91, of La Crosse died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Hillview Health Care Center.
She was born Jan. 5, 1928, in La Crosse, to Mynard and Irene Stavlo. Reddiece married Edward Semb June 2, 1951, in La Crosse. She had done office and clerical work for many years and enjoyed reading and golfing.
She is survived by her husband Ed; five sons, Mark (Pam), Mike (Gail), Jeff (Susan), Brian and Gary (Missy); seven grandchildren, Aaron, Lindsay Meeusen, Christopher, Collin, Connor, Annie and Katie "Kit"; four great-grandchildren, Haileigh and Harper Meeusen and Camden and Isaiah Semb; and a sister, Helen Cole. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, William and Robert Stavlo; and one sister, Elizabeth Ostreng.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Sister Kathy Stuttgen will officiate. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on March 9, 2019
in memory of Reddiece
