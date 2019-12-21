Rebecca A. Stackhouse

Rebecca A. Stackhouse, 71, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in her home. Rebecca "Becky" was born in La Crosse, to Carl and Lola (Kramer) Gerke Jan. 17, 1948.

Becky graduated from Novato High School in California and then went on to complete her LPN degree. Becky moved back to the La Crosse area and had three sons, Corey, Tyson and Jason. She was a single mom who did everything she could to make sure her boys always had what they needed and always put them first. Becky eventually made a career change and left her LPN position to work for the Public Defender's office. Becky loved to read and had a large collection of books that's never ending. She loved to garden and had beautiful flower beds around her home. She was also an avid sewer and was known to put on many patches, take in dresses, and embroidered kitchen towels. Becky had numerous friends and enjoyed having lunch dates and exchanging letters, and cherished each friendship deeply. Becky enjoyed her careers and hobbies but nothing meant more to her than her family. Between her three sons she was blessed to have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild that she took such pride in. Becky always made sure to send birthday, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas cards to family and friends, just to make sure you knew she was thinking about you. The holiday season held a special place in her heart as it meant getting to spend days with her family members and baking many cookies, another hobby of hers. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by two sons, Tyson (Stacey) Stackhouse of Wabasha, Minn., and Jason (Brigitte) Stackhouse of Centennial, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Zachary (Terah) Stackhouse, Christopher Stackhouse, Makayla (fiance,' Kris) Stackhouse, Kaylee (Johnny) Stackhouse-Blomgren, Brandon Stackhouse, Carter Stackhouse and Parker Stackhouse; one great-granddaughter, Arianna Stackhouse; two brothers, Michael (Ruth) Gerke and Carl (Jennifer) Gerke; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Corey; and a brother, Bill.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Juan Pedro will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at .