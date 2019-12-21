Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Rebecca Stackhouse
December 21, 2019
Rebecca A. Stackhouse
Rebecca A. Stackhouse, 71, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in her home. Memorial services are tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. A complete obituary will be provided by the Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel.
Rebecca A. Stackhouse, 71, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in her home. Memorial services are tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. A complete obituary will be provided by the Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel.
Published on December 23, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Rebecca
in memory of Rebecca
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 23, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.