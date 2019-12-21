Rebecca Stackhouse
December 21, 2019

Rebecca A. Stackhouse, 71, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in her home. Memorial services are tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. A complete obituary will be provided by the Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel.
Published on December 23, 2019
