Rebecca Ann La Force

BANGOR -- Rebecca Ann La Force, of Bangor left this world Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Her husband, Keith Magnuson, was by her side along with her children and loving family. She was born May 1, 1958, to Barbara (Balmer) and Joseph Hesselberg of West Salem.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Hesselberg; and her grandparents, Fred and Gertrude Balmer and Joseph and Ann Hesselberg.

She is survived her husband; her parents; her brothers, Eric (Heidi) Hesselberg, Adam (Michelle) Hesselberg; and sister-in-law, Mindy Hesselberg; her children, Nathan, Sara (Jason Wulff) La Force and Jonathan (Alison) La Force; and grandchildren, Everett, Aurora and Franklin. She will also be missed by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Rebecca spent her time here enjoying the gifts of the natural world and providing guidance and opportunity to those born without it. Rebecca's professional career was largely spent with La Crosse County Health and Human Services, where she worked helping families and children within the foster care system, whom she loyally provided support and the tools for navigating the society that neglected them. She was instrumental in creating and improving resources for the under served, helping to change Wisconsin's foster care laws, as well as taking part in the implementation of programs such as the La Crosse County Community Garden and For Goodness Sake, a community-driven sponsorship program finding essentials for those in need.

In her personal life, Rebecca found happiness in the solitude and beauty of natural wonders. Tending flowers in her garden was one of her greatest pleasures. She went camping and hiking with Keith and their, as frequently as possible. She was an avid reader and could often be found behind the pages of a book.

A celebration of life will be held in Rebecca's honor from 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 2, at the West Salem American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to the La Crosse County Foster Care Independent Living Program and For Goodness Sake La Crosse County.