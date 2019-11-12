Follow story
Raymond Lavern Wheeler
June 17, 1925 - November 12, 2019
Raymond Lavern Wheeler, 94, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Hillview Health Care Center due to complications of Alzheimer's dementia.
Raymond and his identical twin brother, Ralph Edward, were born June 17, 1925, to Preston and Mary Helen (Johnston) Wheeler. While serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, Raymond was wounded and Ralph was killed in action.
Raymond worked as an auto mechanic and auto body repairman and as a school bus driver after retirement.
A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Rd., in Onalaska, with military honors to be conferred at 1 p.m. outside the funeral home. A reception will then follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Onalaska American Legion. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers and will be donated in Raymond's memory.
Published on November 14, 2019
Events
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday November 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, WI
