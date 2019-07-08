Follow story
Raymond Swenson
July 08, 2019
Raymond "Bud" Sever Swenson
ETTRICK -- Raymond "Bud" Sever Swenson, 94, of rural Ettrick died Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, from South Beaver Creek Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Friends may call from noon Friday until service time at the church.
Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
Published on July 9, 2019
